A look inside Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp in the Matchroom HQ back garden as boxing looks to follow UFC’s Fight Island success in Abu Dhabi

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn raised a lot of eyebrows across the boxing world when he announced his ambitious plans for Matchroom’s return two months ago. After initially declaring that he would attempt to battle on during the rise of coronavirus, Hearn quickly made a U-turn and conceded defeat as the severity of the global situation became apparent. […]
News video: Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn 00:57

 Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from...

