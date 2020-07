You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Horse Racing Set To Return At Arlington Race Track



Horse racing is set to return at Arlington Park, without fans, at least to start. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:15 Published on June 18, 2020

Tweets about this Betfair Racing Glorious Goodwood is here so let our tipster @tony_calvin mark your card on Day 1..... 📝 Four big-priced fancies t… https://t.co/8iwjrwhnv1 10 minutes ago Mac Miller BOT RT @BetfairRacing: 🐴 Our best ever offer is back for Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood! 🏆 Start your Free Bet Streak by placing a back bet on tod… 26 minutes ago Betfair Racing 🐴 Our best ever offer is back for Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood! 🏆 Start your Free Bet Streak by placing a back bet o… https://t.co/lOObrlWA7p 26 minutes ago Betfair Racing 🐴 Our best ever offer is back for Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood! 🏆 Start your Free Bet Streak by placing a back bet o… https://t.co/Q5yAmpOPDv 3 hours ago Betfair Racing 🐴 Our best ever offer is back for Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood! 🏆 Start your Free Bet Streak by placing a back bet o… https://t.co/YsCZfxnUml 16 hours ago