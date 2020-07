Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran hits ball into river Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran hits an enormous home run, sending the ball out of the stadium and into a river during their MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steven Brault Teams Up With Broadway Stars



The Pirates pitcher joined with the cast of the Broadway show "Hadestown" for a rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game." Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:22 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this