Skip Bayless: The Patriots just lost their MVP on defense with Dont'a Hightower opting out

FOX Sports Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Dont'a Hightower is the latest player in New England to opt out of playing the 2020 season. Running back Brandon Bolden and starting offensive lineman Marcus Cannon are among a handful of Patriots who have now decided to not play this season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that this is a monumental loss for the New England Patriots.
 Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower is the latest player in New England to opt out of playing the 2020 season. Running back Brandon Bolden and starting offensive lineman Marcus Cannon are among a handful of Patriots who have now decided to not play this season. Hear why Skip Bayless and...

