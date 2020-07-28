Skip Bayless: The Patriots just lost their MVP on defense with Dont’a Hightower opting out
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower is the latest player in New England to opt out of playing the 2020 season. Running back Brandon Bolden and starting offensive lineman Marcus Cannon are among a handful of Patriots who have now decided to not play this season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that this is a monumental loss for the New England Patriots.
After signing former MVP Cam Newton, New England became just the 6th team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season. And here’s some..
