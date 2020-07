AP source: Pats' Dont'a Hightower opting out of 2020 season Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

A person familiar with the situation says New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season A person familiar with the situation says New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season 👓 View full article