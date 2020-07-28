Global  
 

Wolves would command £70million-plus for Raul Jimenez amid transfer interest from Manchester United and Juventus

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Wolves have reportedly set Raul Jimenez’s price tag at £72.5million (€80million) amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus. Jimenez has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford – there were reports in January that they tried to sign him before Odion Ighalo joined on loan. The Mexico national team manager Tata Martino even […]
