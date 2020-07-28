Wolves would command £70million-plus for Raul Jimenez amid transfer interest from Manchester United and Juventus
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Wolves have reportedly set Raul Jimenez’s price tag at £72.5million (€80million) amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus. Jimenez has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford – there were reports in January that they tried to sign him before Odion Ighalo joined on loan. The Mexico national team manager Tata Martino even […]
Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who...