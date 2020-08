DYLAKK Gov. Andrew #Cuomo says #MLB teams are welcome to play in #NewYork during #coronavirus #pandemic https://t.co/mwPw7Djaps via @usatoday 4 days ago

Rene Leyva Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YhoiTWcTPt via @usatoday ⚾️ 4 days ago

Caribbean disaster Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/QbSO0y1nHb via @usatoday 4 days ago

Danette Singer Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/paT0DqcKLc 4 days ago

Truth Church STL⛪🌍 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6MMubAJUIi https://t.co/HLv6FWjyin 4 days ago

What's on your Mind? Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/rmDLe9ussj 4 days ago

ZULEYDI P Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xAW0jR2wAV https://t.co/oLQymBorpT 4 days ago