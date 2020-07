Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals. The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by […] 👓 View full article