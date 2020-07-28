Titans put top draft pick Wilson on COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are trickling into the team’s headquarters for a training camp with their first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson on the COVID-19/reserve list. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Wilson, the lone unsigned member of the Titans’ six-man draft class, has been placed on the list. That means Wilson, the […] 👓 View full article

