Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astros pick up Baker’s contract option for 2021 season

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker’s contract. Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch who was fired after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year for their roles in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow was also fired. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Baker Mayfield won't finish the season if he continues to struggle [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Baker Mayfield won't finish the season if he continues to struggle

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum recently said that Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield will be on a short leash under HC Kevin Stefanski. Baker, who is coming off a rough sophmore year, will have plenty to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published
Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem [Video]

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem

Baker Mayfield Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Going to Kneel During the National Anthem The quarterback for the Cleveland Browns confirmed his plan to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published
Colin Cowherd: If Baker Mayfield doesn't succeed this season, his time in Cleveland might be over [Video]

Colin Cowherd: If Baker Mayfield doesn't succeed this season, his time in Cleveland might be over

Bleacher Report recently ranked the Cleveland Browns' supporting cast around Baker Mayfield as the 2nd best in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if Baker can't succeed with the weapons he has this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Astros pick up Baker's contract option for 2021 season

Astros pick up Baker's contract option for 2021 season The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker’s contract
FOX Sports

Houston Astros exercise Dusty Baker's contract option for 2021 season

 Barring the unexpected, Baker will be managing the Astros again next season
CBS Sports

Astros pick up Dusty Baker’s contract option for 2021 season
Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

DomainCLE

Domain Cleveland Entertainment Astros Pick Up Dusty Baker's Contract Option for 2021 Season - https://t.co/79Q3W6IVu5 - #dcle #todaysboondoggle https://t.co/q37cv6Z2fx 17 minutes ago

ACaliforniaEnt1

ACaliforniaEnterprise RT @burst_sports: Good move by the Houston Astros as they pick up the 2021 Option on Dusty Baker's Contract https://t.co/OsTeeL2SfL 3 hours ago

burst_sports

The Sports Burst Good move by the Houston Astros as they pick up the 2021 Option on Dusty Baker's Contract https://t.co/OsTeeL2SfL 3 hours ago

ScottMillerBbl

Scott Miller Nice to see the #Astros pick up option for 2021 on mgr Dusty Baker's contract. https://t.co/RXsqcn6Kg9 4 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Astros pick up Baker's contract option for 2021 season https://t.co/ZZm9zHM4uk #sports #feedly 4 hours ago

EricaSyptak

Missy RT @GregBailey13: #Astros pick up Dusty Baker's contract option for next year, along with Gary Pettis and pitching guru Brent Strom. That m… 4 hours ago

AustinTobak

Austin RT @Sportsnet: Dusty Baker is sticking with the Astros through 2021. https://t.co/kRVNNIAlhK 5 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Dusty Baker is sticking with the Astros through 2021. https://t.co/kRVNNIAlhK 5 hours ago