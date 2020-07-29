Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits first homer of the year, Blue Jays handle Nationals 5-1

Global  
 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits first homer of the year, Blue Jays handle Nationals 5-1Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the year as his Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1. Toronto's bullpen shut the door on the Nats, allowing only one hit in four innings after starter Tanner Roark was pulled after the fifth.
