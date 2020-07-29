Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits first homer of the year, Blue Jays handle Nationals 5-1 Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the year as his Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1. Toronto's bullpen shut the door on the Nats, allowing only one hit in four innings after starter Tanner Roark was pulled after the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the year as his Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1. Toronto's bullpen shut the door on the Nats, allowing only one hit in four innings after starter Tanner Roark was pulled after the fifth. 👓 View full article

