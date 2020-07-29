West Indies blown away; Broad, Woakes help England win series 2-1!
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Stuart Broad joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as England completed a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad, 34, became just the seventh bowler and fourth pacemen to reach the landmark when he had opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 on Day...
Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad has shown that he still has "fire in the belly" to achieve a lot more for England, said former skipper Michael Atherton, asserting... Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORT •Belfast Telegraph •BBC News •DNA
Tweets about this
@welliewatchdog RT @guerillacricket: A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BALL!… 12 hours ago
Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BA… https://t.co/GoSGd53D1u 12 hours ago
Ali@ICC I think broad will blown away west Indies tomorrow 2 days ago
Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: The West Indies top-order has been blown away!
23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI
https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago
Cricbuzz The West Indies top-order has been blown away!
23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI
https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago