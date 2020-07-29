West Indies blown away; Broad, Woakes help England win series 2-1!

@welliewatchdog RT @guerillacricket: A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BALL!… 12 hours ago Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BA… https://t.co/GoSGd53D1u 12 hours ago Ali @ICC I think broad will blown away west Indies tomorrow 2 days ago Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: The West Indies top-order has been blown away! 23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago Cricbuzz The West Indies top-order has been blown away! 23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago