West Indies blown away; Broad, Woakes help England win series 2-1!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as England completed a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad, 34, became just the seventh bowler and fourth pacemen to reach the landmark when he had opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 on Day...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies

Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies 03:15

 England thrash West Indies to win series

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp [Video]

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket [Video]

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

England v West Indies: Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad run through the West Indies to seal series win

 Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad combine with the ball as England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to regain the Wisden Trophy at Old Trafford.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsDNA

'Our record speaks for itself': Anderson keen to resume Broad partnership

 England's most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win against the West Indies.
The Age

Stuart Broad can claim 600 Test wickets: Mike Atherton

 Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad has shown that he still has "fire in the belly" to achieve a lot more for England, said former skipper Michael Atherton, asserting...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsDNA

welliewatchdog

@welliewatchdog RT @guerillacricket: A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BALL!… 12 hours ago

guerillacricket

Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome A change at the Statham End, and on comes the Broad looking for his 3rd Test match 10-for - AND HE GETS IT FIRST BA… https://t.co/GoSGd53D1u 12 hours ago

ali1mtiaz

Ali @ICC I think broad will blown away west Indies tomorrow 2 days ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: The West Indies top-order has been blown away! 23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago

cricbuzz

Cricbuzz The West Indies top-order has been blown away! 23 for 3 now as Broad cleans up Hope #ENGvWI https://t.co/euyGznWp2B 1 week ago