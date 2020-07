'Visitor' Maple Leafs double up on Canadiens at tune-up in Toronto Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, Alexander Kerfoot scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in their exhibition matchup Tuesday as the NHL's restart to its pandemic-hit 2019-20 season got into full swing. 👓 View full article

