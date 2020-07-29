Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named best manager of the year

hallam welch RT @BBCSport: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year. More: https://t.co/9cs251… 3 days ago

PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. https://t.co/BnUisZajHP 3 days ago

Football BTS Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named LMA manager of the year. And former Manchester United boss Sir Alex… https://t.co/yw74jsZL7A 3 days ago

oriniowo ganiyu olaolu RT @BBCSport: "We had breakfast a long time ago... I'll remember it forever because it was like meeting the Pope!" Jurgen Klopp and Sir Al… 3 days ago

BeanymanSports RT @BeanymanSports: VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp Named Manager Of The Year After Liverpool League Triumph - Interview https://t.co/qEiouMEyls https… 3 days ago

Adedayor RT @ODDSbible: 📆 ON THIS DAY 6 YEARS AGO: 🖊 Divock Origi signed for Liverpool 🐐 Named as a Liverpool legend by Jurgen Klopp 👑 The king of… 3 days ago

@justice_ RT @Dee_money_33: We had breakfast a long time ago I'll remember it forever because it was like meeting the Pope Jurgen Klopp and Sir Alex… 3 days ago