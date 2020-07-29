Global  
 

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named best manager of the year

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Jurgen Klopp was voted the League Managers' Association Manager of the Year on Monday after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the Premier League. Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title in the same season they were FIFA Club World champions. The German's award was announced by former Manchester United boss Alex...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

 Jurgen Klopp has been named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years.

