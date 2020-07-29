|
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named best manager of the year
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp was voted the League Managers' Association Manager of the Year on Monday after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the Premier League. Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title in the same season they were FIFA Club World champions. The German's award was announced by former Manchester United boss Alex...
