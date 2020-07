Arizona’s Merrill Kelly loses no-hit bid in 7th at Texas Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning when Rougned Odor hit a solo homer for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Before Odor homered on Kelly’s 76th pitch, the Rangers have had only two runners — Joey Gallo on a walk in […] 👓 View full article