Visiting Houston for the first time since the 2017 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 5-2. The Dodgers' bullpen was stellar, allowing just 1 hit through 5.1 IP. Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with an RBI.