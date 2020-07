Steve Clark redeemed himself in penalty shootout against FC Cincinnati, Timbers advance to quarterfinals Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Portland Timbers conceded a goal late in the second half that forced the match into penalties. Steve Clark connected on four PKs and held FC Cincinnati to two which helped the Timbers clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round of the MLS is Back tournament. The Portland Timbers conceded a goal late in the second half that forced the match into penalties. Steve Clark connected on four PKs and held FC Cincinnati to two which helped the Timbers clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round of the MLS is Back tournament. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made up for his mistake late in the second half with a key save in the penalty shootout, and the...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Colin Deaver Steve Clark... totally redeemed himself. 2 hours ago Chris Barron Well, Steve Clark redeemed himself and the Timbers won one of the dumbest games in recent history #RCTID https://t.co/V0xsizigoo 2 hours ago