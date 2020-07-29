Global  
 

Didn't have 500 Test wickets in equation: Michael Vaughan on Stuart Broad's Test career

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said he never felt that Stuart Broad would take 500 wickets in the longest format of the game.

His remarks came after Broad dismissed West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to become only the seventh bowler in history to claim 500 wickets.

Vaughan said he felt that Broad would have a good...
 Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of the third Test against the WestIndies.

