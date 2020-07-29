|
Didn't have 500 Test wickets in equation: Michael Vaughan on Stuart Broad's Test career
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said he never felt that Stuart Broad would take 500 wickets in the longest format of the game.
His remarks came after Broad dismissed West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to become only the seventh bowler in history to claim 500 wickets.
Vaughan said he felt that Broad would have a good...
