Community Shield: Liverpool to take on Arsenal or Chelsea in traditional season-opener on August 29 Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The traditional opening fixture of the English football season, the Community Shield, will take place on Saturday, August 29. The Football Association announced on Wednesday morning that the one-off fixture pitting Premier League champions Liverpool against the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start […] 👓 View full article

