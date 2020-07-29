Prince William as guest on That Peter Crouch Podcast talks about meeting players and mental health in sports (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Beckham discusses his own mental health with Prince William



After English football signed a mental health declaration, David Beckham spoke to Prince William about his own struggles when he was Captain of the national team. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 03:50 Published 1 day ago Prince William knew Aston Villa would stay up



Prince William insists the Premier League survival of his beloved Aston Villa was "never in doubt" after they escaped relegation on Sunday (26.07.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago David Beckham talks about ‘brutal’ reaction to World Cup sending off



David Beckham has spoken about the “brutal” reaction he faced following his1998 World Cup sending off during a discussion about football’s mental healthculture. Beckham was vilified by some fans.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this NAViGO 🎙️ "There's a lot of things out there that can wobble all of us at any time." There's a special guest on this week… https://t.co/nDaaNyVY9T 35 minutes ago