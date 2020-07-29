Global  
 

Man United unwilling to meet Dortmund demands for Sancho

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Manchester United are currently unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. United have long been linked with a move for the 20-year-old winger and he reportedly isn’t opposed to returning to England having left Manchester City in 2017, especially with United securing Champions League football for […]

