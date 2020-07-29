Man United unwilling to meet Dortmund demands for Sancho
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Manchester United are currently unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. United have long been linked with a move for the 20-year-old winger and he reportedly isn’t opposed to returning to England having left Manchester City in 2017, especially with United securing Champions League football for […]
The post Man United unwilling to meet Dortmund demands for Sancho appeared first on Soccer News.
Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who...