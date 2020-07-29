Sokkaa_RSS Battle of the Brits Team Tennis: Best shots as Heather Watson beats Eden Silva https://t.co/pS0Xf3kmOi https://t.co/U07pUBrIKz 8 minutes ago douglas dickson RT @jamie_murray: I’ll be playing next match on Court 1 at the St. James’s Place Battle of the Brits team tennis event, follow live streami… 10 minutes ago Live Tennis Live soon - day 3 of the #BattleOfTheBrits! British Bulldogs 🐶 lead 18-8 - will the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 stage a comeba… https://t.co/ZTWrOgU2cA 3 hours ago Live Tennis Coming up on day 3 of #BattleOfTheBrits: ⚔️ Evans vs Norrie ⚔️ Burrage vs Raducanu ⚔️ J Murray/Evans vs Salisbury… https://t.co/3HZLGOfPF0 4 hours ago Milly Walker RT @livetennis: Andy Murray taking to the court couldn't improve his team's fortunes on day 2 - can the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 make a comeback on d… 4 hours ago Live Tennis Andy Murray taking to the court couldn't improve his team's fortunes on day 2 - can the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 make a comeb… https://t.co/HfJaYXD8uN 4 hours ago Live Tennis Two days played at the #BattleOfTheBrits so far Two days dominated by the British Bulldogs 🐶 Can the Union Jacks… https://t.co/X6LPiA2heI 5 hours ago Lyn Pritchard RT @britwatchsports: 🎾 #BattleOfTheBrits More points up for grabs today Latest Results, full Order of Play and how to watch it all live (… 5 hours ago