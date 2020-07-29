Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Battle of the Brits Team Tennis: Best shots as Heather Watson beats Eden Silva

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Watch the best shots as Heather Watson of the Union Jacks beats the British Bulldogs' Eden Silva 3-6, 6-1,10-6 on day three of the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis tournament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Who will listen to Mum, Jamie or Andy?

Who will listen to Mum, Jamie or Andy? 01:12

 Andy Murray and brother Jamie will compete in the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis tournament at St James' Place, under the captaincy of their mother Judy but who will most likely to listen to Mum?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Battle of the Brits: Behind the scenes [Video]

Battle of the Brits: Behind the scenes

A look back on the behind-the-scenes highlights of the Battle of the Brits tennis tournament. Dan Evans dominated his domestic rival Kyle Edmund to claim victory in the exhibition event. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Andy Murray eyes improvement despite opening Battle of the Brits victory [Video]

Andy Murray eyes improvement despite opening Battle of the Brits victory

Andy Murray is looking to improve when he faces Kyle Edmund on Wednesday after beating Liam Broady in his first match in seven months. The Scot won his Battle of the Brits opener, getting the better of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Murray wins Battle of the Brits opener [Video]

Murray wins Battle of the Brits opener

Watch the best bits as Andy Murray makes a winning return in his first match for seven months with victory over Liam Broady in Schroders Battle of the Brits tournament.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Battle of the Brits Team Tennis: Best shots as Heather Watson beats Eden Silva https://t.co/pS0Xf3kmOi https://t.co/U07pUBrIKz 8 minutes ago

dixwimby

douglas dickson RT @jamie_murray: I’ll be playing next match on Court 1 at the St. James’s Place Battle of the Brits team tennis event, follow live streami… 10 minutes ago

livetennis

Live Tennis Live soon - day 3 of the #BattleOfTheBrits! British Bulldogs 🐶 lead 18-8 - will the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 stage a comeba… https://t.co/ZTWrOgU2cA 3 hours ago

livetennis

Live Tennis Coming up on day 3 of #BattleOfTheBrits: ⚔️ Evans vs Norrie ⚔️ Burrage vs Raducanu ⚔️ J Murray/Evans vs Salisbury… https://t.co/3HZLGOfPF0 4 hours ago

4fnYz7M4zX92qgU

Milly Walker RT @livetennis: Andy Murray taking to the court couldn't improve his team's fortunes on day 2 - can the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 make a comeback on d… 4 hours ago

livetennis

Live Tennis Andy Murray taking to the court couldn't improve his team's fortunes on day 2 - can the Union Jacks 🇬🇧 make a comeb… https://t.co/HfJaYXD8uN 4 hours ago

livetennis

Live Tennis Two days played at the #BattleOfTheBrits so far Two days dominated by the British Bulldogs 🐶 Can the Union Jacks… https://t.co/X6LPiA2heI 5 hours ago

LynPritchard2

Lyn Pritchard RT @britwatchsports: 🎾 #BattleOfTheBrits More points up for grabs today Latest Results, full Order of Play and how to watch it all live (… 5 hours ago