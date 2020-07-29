Battle of the Brits Team Tennis: Best shots as Heather Watson beats Eden Silva
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Watch the best shots as Heather Watson of the Union Jacks beats the British Bulldogs' Eden Silva 3-6, 6-1,10-6 on day three of the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis tournament.
Andy Murray is looking to improve when he faces Kyle Edmund on Wednesday after beating Liam Broady in his first match in seven months. The Scot won his Battle of the Brits opener, getting the better of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published