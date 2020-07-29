|
Coronavirus | China sees over 100 cases for first time in over three months amidst fear of second wave
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the regional health commission said.
