Nick Wright: The chance that Tua is the least productive rookie QB is 0%



NFL.com's rookie rating places Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as 3rd most productive behind Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why there is no chance Tua.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:40 Published on June 23, 2020

Colin Cowherd: Everything is lining up perfectly for Tua Tagovailoa to be a star in the NFL



Tua Tagovailoa's trainer recently came out and said that Tua is having a 'miraculous' recovery. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks his speedy recovery is going to fast-track him into a starring role in the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:21 Published on June 16, 2020