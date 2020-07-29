Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott is more valuable than Ezekiel Elliott

Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott is more valuable than Ezekiel ElliottAfter an offseason in Cabo, Ezekiel Elliott dropped 6 spots from last year and landed at number 24 on the NFL top 100 list that’s voted on by the players. While Zeke slid a few spots down, Dak Prescott landed himself at 46 overall on the list which was a jump considering he missed the cut the previous two seasons. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak Prescott is more valuable than Zeke.
