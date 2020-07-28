Unlock 3 live: Yoga institutes, gyms to open from Aug 5, no night curfew
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Total number of Covid-19 cases in India is now 15.31 lakh and as per the govt data, 768 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, MHA has come out with the set of guidelines for Unlock 3, to be applicable from August 1. Stay with TOI for more updates.
Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 1. In this phase unlock yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen from August 5, however, cinemas, schools, colleges will remain...