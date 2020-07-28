Global  
 

Unlock 3 live: Yoga institutes, gyms to open from Aug 5, no night curfew

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Total number of Covid-19 cases in India is now 15.31 lakh and as per the govt data, 768 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, MHA has come out with the set of guidelines for Unlock 3, to be applicable from August 1. Stay with TOI for more updates.
