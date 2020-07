Manchester United offer Dalot to Barcelona Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have offered Barcelona the opportunity to try and sign Diogo Dalot in a deal that is set to be worth around €17.4 million. Nobody can deny United’s need for defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but if this report is to be believed, then […]



The post Manchester United offer Dalot to Barcelona appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago Dalot: We'll make selection hard for Ole



Diogo Dalot wants to make it difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to pick his Manchester United starting XI by the whole squad training hard. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published on June 13, 2020 Players Underrated By Their Country XI



From Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen, whose multiple La Liga titles and Champions League pedigree haven’t been enough for him to become Germany’s number one, to Aymeric Laporte, who despite being.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 14:40 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this