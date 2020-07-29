Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe on why the Lakers can win the West despite NBA experts favoring the Clippers

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on why the Lakers can win the West despite NBA experts favoring the ClippersA panel of experts on ESPN made their NBA playoff predictions for who would win each conference. Only 7 of the 16 panelists picked the Lakers to win the West while the other 9 went to the Clippers. And out of the Lakers 7, only 3 of those also picked them to win the Finals. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will be able to overcome the Clippers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: I'm surprised LeBron didn't play, but I'm happy with the Lakers' performance

Shannon Sharpe: I'm surprised LeBron didn't play, but I'm happy with the Lakers' performance 02:22

 LeBron along with Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, and Dwight Howard all sat out LA’s final scrimmage against the Wizards yesterday. The Lakers did come away with a 123-to116 win. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is surprised that LeBron didn't play, but was ultimately happy with the performance of other key...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Rapaport: The Los Angeles Lakers will not win the NBA Finals [Video]

Michael Rapaport: The Los Angeles Lakers will not win the NBA Finals

LeBron and the Lakers clinched the 1-seed in the West earlier this week, something LeBron said that most people thought he couldn’t do but he has proved his doubters wrong. Michael Rapaport joins..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:01Published
Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi Leonard is no longer the same defensive player he once was [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi Leonard is no longer the same defensive player he once was

Lou Williams made his return for the Clippers yesterday but it didn’t end with the result that Kawhi had hoped for. Devin Booker dropped 35 points and knocked down the game-winning fadeaway jumper..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
'The A train is leaving to the #1 seed' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers clinching the Western Conference [Video]

'The A train is leaving to the #1 seed' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers clinching the Western Conference

The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Even with LeBron having an off night, Clippers had no answer for Anthony Davis

Shannon Sharpe: Even with LeBron having an off night, Clippers had no answer for Anthony Davis The Lakers and Clippers did not disappoint in the NBA’s return last night. Each team led by double figures at one point, and it included a 26-to-5 run by the...
FOX Sports

Michael Rapaport: The Los Angeles Lakers will not win the NBA Finals

Michael Rapaport: The Los Angeles Lakers will not win the NBA Finals LeBron and the Lakers clinched the 1-seed in the West earlier this week, something LeBron said that most people thought he couldn’t do but he has proved his...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Lou Williams put a lot of people at risk by breaking NBA bubble protocol

Shannon Sharpe: Lou Williams put a lot of people at risk by breaking NBA bubble protocol The Clippers will be without Lou Williams for their first game back against the Lakers on Thursday night. Williams will need to quarantine for 10 days after he...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this