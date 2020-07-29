Shannon Sharpe on why the Lakers can win the West despite NBA experts favoring the Clippers
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () A panel of experts on ESPN made their NBA playoff predictions for who would win each conference. Only 7 of the 16 panelists picked the Lakers to win the West while the other 9 went to the Clippers. And out of the Lakers 7, only 3 of those also picked them to win the Finals. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will be able to overcome the Clippers.
LeBron along with Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, and Dwight Howard all sat out LA’s final scrimmage against the Wizards yesterday. The Lakers did come away with a 123-to116 win. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is surprised that LeBron didn't play, but was ultimately happy with the performance of other key...