Lynx forward Christmas-Kelly out for season with ruptured tendon Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Karima Christmas-Kelly will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday. Karima Christmas-Kelly will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this