Robert Lambert becomes Britain's first Speedway European Championship winner Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

British star Robert Lambert will be a Speedway Grand Prix rider in 2021 after winning the European Championship, the biggest win of his career so far

