Yes Bank to take over HQ of Anil Ambani Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Yes Bank, which faced a crisis in March this year on account of bad debts, has substantial loans due from the Anil Ambani group, to which it had an exposure of close to Rs 12,000 crore. In the last two decades, the Anil Ambani group expanded aggressively in new businesses raising high levels of debt. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI Business 2.9k crore loan: Yes Bank to take over HQ of Anil Ambani https://t.co/FNqx3aj0fK 31 minutes ago Capital Broking Yes Bank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai headquarter The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the… https://t.co/vG8IdL1kI9 3 hours ago Rahul Sahu RT @TransparentCap3: Yes Bank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai headquarter The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the Ani… 3 hours ago Gaurav Lotia RT @stockskibaat: 🔥 #YesBank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai HQ - The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the Anil Amban… 5 hours ago Stocks Ki Baat 🔥 #YesBank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai HQ - The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the Anil… https://t.co/3i5RVMCInw 6 hours ago Transparent Capital Yes Bank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai headquarter The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the… https://t.co/iXjyfc3IPc 6 hours ago chennaipressnews Yes Bank takes possession of ADAG's Mumbai headquarter. The move to take over the buildings of ADAG comes after the… https://t.co/Uh4EzZMljp 8 hours ago