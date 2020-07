White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11 Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians 4-0 on Wednesday night. The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac. He struck […] 👓 View full article

