Max Scherzer dominates, but Nationals need 10 innings to top Blue Jays, 4-0 Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Through nine innings, neither the Nationals nor the Blue Jays was able to muster a run offensively. Nats starter Max Scherzer went 7.1 scoreless innings. Washington broke through in the 10th for four runs, three of which scored on an Asdrubal Cabrera triple and the Nats improved to 2-4 on the season. Through nine innings, neither the Nationals nor the Blue Jays was able to muster a run offensively. Nats starter Max Scherzer went 7.1 scoreless innings. Washington broke through in the 10th for four runs, three of which scored on an Asdrubal Cabrera triple and the Nats improved to 2-4 on the season. 👓 View full article

