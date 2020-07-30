Global  
 

Stuart Broad wants to emulate 'idol' James Anderson

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad wants to follow "idol" James Anderson by being a force for years to come after taking his 500th Test wicket during England's series-clinching win over the West Indies. The 34-year-old Broad was controversially left out of the series opener -- the first time he had been omitted from a home Test in eight years -- which...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp 01:20

 Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of the third Test against the WestIndies.

