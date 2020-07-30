Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
56 minutes ago
)
The Indians got eight terrific innings from Plesac, their No. 5 starter who truck out a career-high 11
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Portland, Oregon
George Floyd
Apple Inc.
Google
South Korea
Amazon
Louie Gohmert
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tempe Town Lake
Arizona Train Derailment
Stonehenge
US Open
ChallengeAccepted
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump praises strength of US military during Texas visit
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices