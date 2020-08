Canadian softball's Sara Groenewegen steps away from pro league over virus concerns Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Canada's Sara Groenewegen opted out of her pro women's softball league on Wednesday. In a post on Twitter, the 25-year-old Surrey, B.C., native and Type 1 Diabetic explained that the decision was made because of health concerns over the coronavirus in the U.S. 👓 View full article

