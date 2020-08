Nick Kyrgios slams Borna Coric over Adria Tour: Do you have rocks in your head? Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios once again trained his guns at a participant who took part in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour last month. This time, it was Borna Coric, who was slammed by Kyrgios for not paying heed to his comments regarding the ill-fated exhibition event. Coric was one of the top tennis stars who tested positive... Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios once again trained his guns at a participant who took part in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour last month. This time, it was Borna Coric, who was slammed by Kyrgios for not paying heed to his comments regarding the ill-fated exhibition event. Coric was one of the top tennis stars who tested positive 👓 View full article