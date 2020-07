Aaron Judge homers, Yankees win 17th straight game vs. Orioles Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Incredibly, the Yankees beat the Orioles for the 17th straight time on Wednesday night. The 9-3 rout was keyed by Aaron Judge's first home run of the season. Incredibly, the Yankees beat the Orioles for the 17th straight time on Wednesday night. The 9-3 rout was keyed by Aaron Judge's first home run of the season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 3 days ago MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:38 According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the Yankees game in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak



According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this