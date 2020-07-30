Global  
 

International Tiger Day: Cricketer Sushma Verma spreads awareness through painting

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
India women's cricketer Sushma Verma urged her 158,000 Instagram followers to help in awareness for tiger conservation during International Tiger Day on Wednesday.


A post shared by
News video: International Tiger Day: Watch these adorable Tigers | Oneindia News

International Tiger Day: Watch these adorable Tigers | Oneindia News 01:19

 watch this adorable Tigers on the International Tiger Day. Beautiful Tigers playing amongst themselves and other Tigers drinking water from a river side. Global Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation. Also known as International Tiger Day, it was...

