Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph

The Sport Review Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on winning the Premier League title with Liverpool FC this season, insisting that the Reds “thoroughly deserved” the trophy. The Merseyside outfit were the standout team in the Premier League this term and they won the title with a record seven games to spare after a brilliant campaign […]

The post Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Liverpool FC's Premier League title triumph appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Sir Alex presents Klopp with MOTY award

Sir Alex presents Klopp with MOTY award 01:51

 Sir Alex Ferguson reveals Jurgen Klopp has won the LMA manager of the year award after guiding Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years.

