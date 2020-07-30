Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on winning the Premier League title with Liverpool FC this season, insisting that the Reds “thoroughly deserved” the trophy. The Merseyside outfit were the standout team in the Premier League this term and they won the title with a record seven games to spare after a brilliant campaign […]



