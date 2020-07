Dodgers sweep Astros behind Edwin Rios 13th-inning homer Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Edwin Rios was the hero for the Dodgers in extra innings, providing a two-run homer in the 13th to send L.A. past Houston, 4-2. The win gave the Dodgers the two-game sweep over their budding rivals.

