Connor Hellebuyck picks up where he left off as Jets down Canucks in exhibition Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The Winnipeg Jets, backed by the razor-sharp goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck, overcame a sloppy first period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 in exhibition play Wednesday. 👓 View full article

