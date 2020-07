Mike Yastrzemski walks off Padres to cap Giants’ five-run comeback win Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Trailing 6-2 in the fourth, the Giants waited until late to bring the fireworks. After chipping away and tying up the score in the eighth, Mike Yastrzemski blasted a lead-off solo shot, his second of the night, in the bottom of the ninth to send San Francisco home happy, 7-6 winners. Trailing 6-2 in the fourth, the Giants waited until late to bring the fireworks. After chipping away and tying up the score in the eighth, Mike Yastrzemski blasted a lead-off solo shot, his second of the night, in the bottom of the ninth to send San Francisco home happy, 7-6 winners. 👓 View full article

