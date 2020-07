You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy



Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on June 29, 2020 Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray



Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:46 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this