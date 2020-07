Nathan Ake transfer: Bournemouth accept £41m bid from Man City for Dutch defender Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Bournemouth have accepted a £41m bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake. talkSPORT understands that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the Dutchman, who impressed for the Cherries in the Premier League this season despite their relegation.