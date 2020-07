Racing: Hugh Bowman cops ban after controversial incident in Australia Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Superstar jockey Hugh Bowman has been suspended for six weeks for causing one of the more dramatic and controversial race falls in Australia.Bowman immediately released a statement apologising to fellow rider Andrew Adkins and sent... Superstar jockey Hugh Bowman has been suspended for six weeks for causing one of the more dramatic and controversial race falls in Australia.Bowman immediately released a statement apologising to fellow rider Andrew Adkins and sent... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this