Liverpool´s Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health as stars support Heads Up
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson have discussed their experiences of mental health challenges – revealing anguish over loved relatives not living to witness their greatest achievements. Liverpool manager Klopp and his star left-back have taken part in the #SoundOfSupport series for the Heads Up campaign, which Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is spearheading. Scotland […]
Courtesy: Royal Foundation Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Englandrugby captain Owen Farrell are among sport stars and their famous fans todiscuss their experiences of mental health, as part of the Duke of Cambridge’sHeads Up campaign. The Charity hopes to help football fans, and men...