Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool´s Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health as stars support Heads Up

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson have discussed their experiences of mental health challenges – revealing anguish over loved relatives not living to witness their greatest achievements. Liverpool manager Klopp and his star left-back have taken part in the #SoundOfSupport series for the Heads Up campaign, which Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is spearheading. Scotland […]

The post Liverpool´s Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health as stars support Heads Up appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sport stars open up on mental health struggles

Sport stars open up on mental health struggles 01:49

 Courtesy: Royal Foundation Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Englandrugby captain Owen Farrell are among sport stars and their famous fans todiscuss their experiences of mental health, as part of the Duke of Cambridge’sHeads Up campaign. The Charity hopes to help football fans, and men...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate [Video]

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate

The Duke of Cambridge hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on thelawn of Sandringham House to raise the profile of his Heads Up mental healthcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign [Video]

Gareth Southgate recalls Euro 96 anguish for mental health campaign

Gareth Southgate has revealed a conversation with England team-mate StuartPearce was “invaluable” in helping him deal with his Euro 96 penalty miss.Southgate, now the England manager, has spoken..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Rio, Farrell open up on mental health [Video]

Rio, Farrell open up on mental health

Rio Ferdinand and Owen Farrell open up on mental health and the pressures of representing their country as part of a series of films from the Heads Up campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool's Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health struggles in plea

Liverpool's Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health struggles in plea Both Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson have opened up over their personal battles with mental health as the Heads Up campaign encourages men to reach out for...
Daily Star

Heads Up: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp & Andy Robertson open up about mental health

 Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp talk to each other about their mental health and experiences of grief.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this