Liverpool´s Klopp and Robertson open up on mental health as stars support Heads Up Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson have discussed their experiences of mental health challenges – revealing anguish over loved relatives not living to witness their greatest achievements. Liverpool manager Klopp and his star left-back have taken part in the #SoundOfSupport series for the Heads Up campaign, which Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is spearheading. Scotland […]



