The stripes are back! Juventus reveal 2020-21 kit Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in black and white stripes next season as Juventus revealed their home kit for the 2020-21 campaign. Ronaldo scored the opener as a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday propelled Juve to their ninth successive Serie A title. Juve had dropped their traditional black-and-white striped kit for this season, instead […]



