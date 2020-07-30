Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The stripes are back! Juventus reveal 2020-21 kit

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in black and white stripes next season as Juventus revealed their home kit for the 2020-21 campaign. Ronaldo scored the opener as a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday propelled Juve to their ninth successive Serie A title. Juve had dropped their traditional black-and-white striped kit for this season, instead […]

The post The stripes are back! Juventus reveal 2020-21 kit appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this