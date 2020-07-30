Global  
 

Chris Jericho was ‘terrified’ to let Mike Tyson knock him out in WWE – but will he still have that fear factor on boxing comeback?

Mike Tyson could win fights before he even entered the ring such was the fear he instilled in opponents. He quite rightly has a place in the boxing Hall of Fame and it is strange to think the heavyweight legend is also a fully paid up member of the WWE Hall of Fame. ‘Iron Mike’ […]
